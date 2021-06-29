Russia announces largest daily death toll as pandemic surges

A man rides a bicycle past a closed dance floor belted with police tape due to coronavirus in a park in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP) (AP)
By The Newsroom
12:06pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Russian authorities have reported 652 new coronavirus deaths, the highest daily tally in the pandemic.

The new record comes as Russia struggles to cope with a surge in infections and deaths and low vaccine uptake.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has been registering over 20,000 new coronavirus cases and around 600 deaths every day since last Thursday.

On Tuesday, 20,616 new contagions were recorded.

Virus Outbreak Russia (AP)

Russian officials have blamed the surge, which started in early June, on Russians’ lax attitude toward taking necessary precautions, growing prevalence of more infectious variants and laggard vaccination rates.

Although Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, only about 14% of the population has received at least one shot.

Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported nearly 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 134,545 deaths.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

Russia

AP