Russia bans UK flights over its airspace in retaliation to British sanctions
By The Newsroom
Russia’s civil aviation authority has banned UK flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.
Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by UK carriers to Russia as well as transit flights have been banned, starting Friday.
It said the measure was taken in response to the “unfriendly decisions” by the British authorities who banned flights to the UK by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox