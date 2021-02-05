Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

Alexei Navalny
Alexei Navalny (AP)
By The Newsroom
15:26pm, Fri 05 Feb 2021
Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it is expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

The diplomats were being declared “persona non grata” after they allegedly took part in “unlawful” rallies in support of Mr Navalny on January 23, the ministry said.

Mass protests in support of Mr Navalny took place that day all across Russia

Diplomats from Sweden and Poland in St Petersburg and from Germany in Moscow took part in the rallies, it said, and their actions were “unacceptable and inappropriate for their diplomatic status”.

They are required to leave Russia “in the nearest future”, a ministry statement said.

The announcement of the expulsions came as the European Union’s top diplomat told Russia’s foreign minister the treatment of Mr Navalny represents “a low point” in the relations between Brussels and Moscow.

