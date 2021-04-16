Russia orders 10 US diplomats out of country in retaliatory move

St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA)
St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
17:43pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow will order 10 US diplomats to leave Russia in a retaliatory response to the US sanctions.

Mr Lavrov also said that Moscow will add eight US officials to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of US non-governmental organisations from interfering in Russia’s politics.

Sergey Lavrov (Yuri Kochetkov/AP) (AP)

He added that while Russia has a possibility to take “painful measures” against US business in Russia, it would not immediately move to do that

The moves follow a barrage of new sanctions on Russia announced this week by the Biden administration.

The US on Thursday ordered 10 Russian diplomats expelled, targeted dozens of companies and people, and imposed new curbs on Russia’s ability to borrow money.

Pundits had predicted that while Moscow would respond in kind to the expulsions, it would refrain from any other significant moves to avoid a further escalation.

Sign up to our newsletter

Russia

US

AP