Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel regions
By The Newsroom
Russia has said its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.
The statement on Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up Monday’s recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Russia has recognised the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014.
Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of a large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people.
