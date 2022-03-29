29 March 2022

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital

By The Newsroom
29 March 2022

Russia’s deputy defence minister said Moscow has decided to “fundamentally cut back” operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” in talks aimed at ending the fighting.

Alexander Fomin’s statement comes after another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul.

The move appears to be the first major concession the Russians have made since the invasion of Ukraine began more than a month ago.

The Ukrainian general staff of the military said earlier it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

