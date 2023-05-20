20 May 2023

Russia says Wagner private army, with help from Russian troops, seized Bakhmut

By The Newsroom
20 May 2023

Russia’s defence ministry has said that forces of the Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The ministry statement on the Telegram channel came about eight hours after a similar claim by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ukrainian authorities at that time said fighting for Bakhmut was continuing.

The eight-month battle for the city in eastern Ukraine is the longest and probably most bloody of the conflict in Ukraine.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

After weeks of turmoil Phillip Schofield quits 'This Morning'

news

Two thirds of workers think AI will take over more jobs than it creates – survey

world news

Brother of Phillip Schofield jailed after being convicted of child sex offences

news