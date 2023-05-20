Russia says Wagner private army, with help from Russian troops, seized Bakhmut
By The Newsroom
Russia’s defence ministry has said that forces of the Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
The ministry statement on the Telegram channel came about eight hours after a similar claim by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Ukrainian authorities at that time said fighting for Bakhmut was continuing.
The eight-month battle for the city in eastern Ukraine is the longest and probably most bloody of the conflict in Ukraine.
