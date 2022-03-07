07 March 2022

Russia snubs UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

By The Newsroom
07 March 2022

Russia has snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court into a legal bid by Kyiv to halt Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

A row of seats reserved for Russian lawyers at the International Court of Justice in The Hague was empty on Monday morning as the hearing opened.

The court’s president, American judge Joan Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings”.

The hearing went ahead without the Russian delegation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails as Russian invasion forces continue shelling

world news

Putin warns of consequences if third parties create no-fly zone over Ukraine

world news

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine set ablaze by Russian strike and now under Putin’s control

world news