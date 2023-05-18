Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Ukraine shot down 29 out of 30 cruise missiles fired at Ukraine in the latest nighttime test of the country’s air defences, officials said.

One person died and two were hurt when a Russian missile got through and hit an industrial building in the southern region of Odesa, said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the region’s military administration.

Loud blasts were heard in Kyiv as the Kremlin’s forces targeted the capital for the ninth time this month in a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced western weapons.

Debris fell on two Kyiv districts, starting a fire at a garage complex.

There was no immediate word about any victims, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration, said in a Telegram post.

Ukraine also shot down two Russian exploding drones and two reconnaissance drones, authorities said.

The bombardment across Ukraine included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles — the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

The missiles were launched from Russian sea, air and ground bases, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian commander in chief, wrote on Telegram.

Several waves of missiles were aimed at areas of Ukraine between 9pm on Wednesday and 5.30am on Thursday, he said.

Russian forces used strategic bombers from the Caspian region and apparently fired X-101 and X-55-type missiles developed during Soviet times, Kyiv authorities said.

Russia then deployed reconnaissance drones over the capital.

In the last major air attack on Kyiv, on Tuesday, Ukrainian air defences bolstered by sophisticated western-supplied systems shot down all incoming missiles, officials said.

That attack used hypersonic missiles, which have been repeatedly touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as providing a key strategic advantage.

The missiles, which are among the most advanced weapons in Russia’s arsenal, are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and manoeuvrability.

But sophisticated western air defence systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction seen along the main frontline in the country’s east and south.

While the ground fighting is largely deadlocked along that frontline, both sides are targeting each other’s territory with long-range weapons.

Meanwhile, Kremlin-installed authorities in occupied Crimea reported the derailment of eight train cars on Thursday due to an explosion.

Russian state media said the train was carrying grain.

Quoting a source within the emergency services, state news agency RIA Novosti said the incident happened not far from the city of Simferopol.

The Crimean Railway said the derailment was caused by “the interference of unauthorised persons” and there were no casualties.

The Russia-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said train services on the affected section of the line were suspended.

Also, two people were hurt in a drone attack in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor reported on Thursday.

In a Telegram post, Roman Starovoit claimed Ukrainian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a sports and recreation complex.