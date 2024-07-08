Russia uses hypersonic missiles in attack on Kyiv
Russian forces have launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets, defence officials said, with explosions felt and heard across the capital, Kyiv.
The daylight attack included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said.
The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.
The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv, with fires breaking out.
Smoke rose from several Kyiv areas.
There were no immediate details of casualties and damage.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said ambulances were heading to the Solomianskyi district.
