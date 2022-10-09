09 October 2022

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves multiple people dead

By The Newsroom
09 October 2022

A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said on Sunday.

The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and  around 40 were damaged.

The attack came after an explosion on Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.

Following the blast which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament’s lower house, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine was responsible.

And Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia faction, said Russia should respond by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Death toll from petrol station blast in Ireland expected to rise beyond seven

news

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

world news

Ireland belongs to the Irish: woman confronts Kate during Belfast visit

news