Russian court detains dissident ex-mayor for 14 days pending trial

A former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city has been ordered to spend 14 days in custody pending his trial on charges that could entail a longer prison term, part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle dissent.

Yevgeny Roizman, a critic of the Kremlin, is one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia.

He enjoyed broad popularity while serving as mayor of Yekaterinburg, a city of 1.5 million people in the Ural Mountains.

Last year, the 60-year-old, who was mayor from 2013 to 2018, faced accusations of discrediting the Russian military and was barred from attending public events, using the internet, telephone or mail and communicating with anyone other than his lawyers and close family pending his trial.

Police arrested him on Thursday on charges of reposting material containing a reference to the organisation led by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny which was banned by authorities.

Mr Roizman rejected the accusations, telling a court in Yekaterinburg during a hearing after his detention that he was not even registered on that social network. His lawyer argued that the repost was done by members of one of his support groups.

Despite the arguments, the court in Yekaterinburg sentenced him to 14 days in jail. It was unclear what the sentence would mean for his separate trial on charges of discrediting the military which is expected to open later this month.

Courts repeatedly fined Mr Roizman last year on charges of discrediting the military, paving the way for a criminal case that could be opened for repeat offenders.

Days after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last year, Russian legislators approved legislation outlawing the disparagement of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s military operation in Ukraine.

Courts across the country have increasingly handed out prison terms to critics of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Mr Roizman is one of the few visible opposition figures in Russia who has not yet been been jailed or fled the country under pressure from authorities.

A prominent opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison on charges of discrediting the military, and another, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been jailed on the same charges and is facing trial.