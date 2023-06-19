19 June 2023

Russian court starts trial of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

By The Newsroom
19 June 2023

A Russian court has opened a new trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him behind bars for decades.

The trial is taking place at a maximum security prison in Melekhovo, 150 miles east of Moscow, where Navalny – the Kremlin’s arch foe – is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny, who exposed official corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

The 47-year-old has said that the new extremism charges – which he rejected as “absurd” – could keep him in prison for another 30 years.

He said an investigator told him that he would also face a separate military court trial on terrorism charges that could potentially carry a life sentence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

British Paralympian to become the world’s first disabled astronaut

news

Cloudy start to the week for London, Monday June 19

news

‘I’ve done nothing wrong’ – Nicola Sturgeon returns home after arrest

news