24 May 2022

Russian opposition leader’s appeal against nine-year sentence rejected

By The Newsroom
24 May 2022

A Russian court has rejected opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against a nine-year prison sentence for fraud.

The rejection means Navalny will be sent to a high-security prison, according to the independent news site Mediazona.

Navalny, the Kremlin’s most persistent critic who had built a nationwide network of supporters, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Navalny appears via video link at Moscow City Court (AP) (AP)

Authorities said the six months of recovery abroad violated the terms of a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in a fraud case.

In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case alleging that he defrauded supporters by seeking donations to run for president – even though he knew the previous conviction disqualified him from being a candidate.

