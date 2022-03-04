04 March 2022

Russian politician says military units are suffering heavy losses in Ukraine

By The Newsroom
04 March 2022

A Russian politician has spoken out about what she says are heavy losses being suffered by some military units fighting in Ukraine.

Lyudmila Narusova, a member of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, said during Friday’s livestreamed proceedings that she knew of one company which was meant to be 100 strong but “only four were left alive” when the unit was withdrawn.

Ms Narusova, the widow of President Vladimir Putin’s former political mentor Anatoly Sobchak, did not present evidence for her claims and said the defence ministry had refused her request to confirm the reported casualties.

The remains of a missile lie on a street in Vydubychi district of Kyiv (Andriy Dubchak/AP) (AP)

Russia said on Wednesday 498 of its troops had been killed in Ukraine and has not updated that number since.

Ukraine claims that the true number of Russian casualties is far higher.

