Ryanair plane diverted to Berlin over ‘potential threat’

Federal police inspect a Ryanair aircraft after the unscheduled landing of the plane at the Berlin International Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany
Federal police inspect a Ryanair aircraft after the unscheduled landing of the plane at the Berlin International Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany (AP)
By The Newsroom
9:08am, Mon 31 May 2021
A Ryanair flight from Ireland to Poland was diverted to Berlin after the crew were warned of a “potential security threat” on the plane, the airline has said.

German air traffic control warned the crew of the Dublin-Krakow flight of the potential threat on Sunday, Ryanair said in a statement.

It said the captain followed procedures and diverted to Berlin, the nearest airport.

Passengers were taken off the plane “to facilitate extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage”, the airline said.

Once they were cleared, passengers were flown to Krakow on a spare plane after a seven-hour delay.

German federal police said early on Monday morning that their deployment was finished, but declined to give details of what led to it, news agency dpa reported.

A search of the plane found nothing untoward.

