Same-sex couples and LGBTQ+ activists rally in Nepal’s capital for Pride parade

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ people and their supporters rallied in Nepal’s capital on Tuesday for the annual Pride parade, the first since gay couples were able to register same-sex marriages officially in the Himalayan nation following a Supreme Court order in November 2023.

The event brings together the sexual minority community and their supporters in Kathmandu during the Gai Jatra festival.

A government minister, diplomats and officials participated in Tuesday’s rally, which began at the city’s tourist hub and went around its main streets.

Gay rights activist Bhumika Shrestha, who was at the parade, said: “Gai Jatra festival is a festival that is a long tradition that has been carried for years and we all are here to help preserve and continue the tradition, and as a sexual minority are doing our part to save the tradition. We also celebrate the day as a Pride parade.

The Gai Jatra festival is held to remember family members who have died during the year but has long involved colourful parades that sexual minorities have joined in with.

After years of struggle, gay couples were able to register same-sex marriages for the first time in November 2023 following a Supreme Court order that directed the government to make arrangements for the registration of marriages for same-sex couples.

Sexual minority rights activists have long sought to amend laws to permit same-sex marriage and end provisions that limit marriage to heterosexual couples.

Nepal has undergone a transformation since a court decision in 2007 asked the government to make changes in favour of LGBTQ+ people.

People who do not identify as female or male are now able to choose “third gender” on their passports and other government documents.

The constitution, adopted in 2015, also explicitly states that there can be no discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.