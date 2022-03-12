Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day
By The Newsroom
Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 prisoners including people convicted of killings and belonging to militant groups.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement on Saturday.
It said those executed included convicted members of al Qaida and the so-called Islamic State group.
The mass capital punishments appears to be the largest execution in the kingdom in recent memory.
