11 May 2023

Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland

By The Newsroom
11 May 2023

Two dozen people including many schoolchildren have been injured after a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo.

Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola district collapsed mid-morning.

No one was killed but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.

Espoo is a neighbouring city of the capital, Helsinki.

“Several people fell a few metres when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said.

Officers are conducting a technical investigation in the area in a bid to find the cause of the accident.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Harry's break-up with Chelsy Davy 'blamed on Mirror publisher'

news

Phone hacking trial featuring Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin

news

Briton pleads guilty to mass Twitter hack including Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk

world news