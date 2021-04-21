‘Scores arrested’ in demonstrations backing Russian opposition leader Navalny

Police across Russia have arrested more than 180 people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny a human rights group said.

Many were seized before protests even began, including two top Navalny associates in Moscow.

His team called the unsanctioned demonstrations after reports that his health is deteriorating while on hunger strike, which he began March 31.

“The situation with Alexei is indeed critical, and so we moved up the day of the mass protests,” said Vladimir Ashurkov, a Navalny ally and executive director of the Foundation for Fighting Corruption.

Police in Khabarovsk (AP)

“Alexei’s health has sharply deteriorated, and he is in a rather critical condition. Doctors are saying that judging by his test (results), he should be admitted into intensive care.”

His organisation had said protests would take place in more than 180 cities, but it was not immediately clear if they would match the massive turnout for protests in January that were the largest in Russia in a decade.

Protests in support of Mr Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s biggest foe, began in each city at around 7pm, moving west across the sprawling country.

The largest turnouts were expected in Moscow, where demonstrators were called to gather in a square next to the Kremlin, and in St Petersburg.

Mr Navalny’s team called the nationwide protests for the day Mr Putin gave his annual state-of-the-nation address which denounced foreign governments’ alleged attempts to impose their will on Russia.

Vladimir Putin gives his annual address (AP)

In Moscow, Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh and Lyubov Sobol, one of his most prominent associates, were detained by police in the morning.

Ms Yarmysh, who was put under house arrest after the January protests, was detained outside her apartment building when she went out during the hour she is allowed to leave, said her lawyer, Veronika Polyakova.

She was taken to a police station and charged with organising an illegal gathering.

Ms Sobol was removed from a taxi by uniformed police, said her lawyer, Vladimir Voronin.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests and offers aid to detainees, said at least 182 people had been arrested. It also reported that police searched the offices of Mr Navalny’s organisation in Yekaterinbrug and detained a Navalny-affiliated journalist in Khabarovsk.

Lyubov Sobol (AP)

Navalny, 44, was arrested in January on his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials have rejected the accusation.

Soon after, a court found that his long stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence he was handed for a 2014 embezzlement conviction and ordered him to serve two and a half years in prison.

He began the hunger strike to protest over prison officials’ refusal to let his doctors visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. The penitentiary service said Mr Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs.

But his physician, Dr Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said recently that test results showed sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys and he “could die at any moment”.