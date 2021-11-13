13 November 2021

Scores evacuated after fire at Indonesia’s largest oil refinery

By The Newsroom
13 November 2021

A fire at a petrol storage facility in the largest oil refinery on Indonesia’s Java island has prompted the evacuation of at least 80 residents living nearby.

The national oil company Pertamina said the fire at the Cilacap refinery near Jakarta started at one of the 228 petrol tanks used to accommodate crude at 7.20pm local time (12.20am GMT).

It said the cause of the fire was not known. There were no casualties reported, and the residents were evacuated to a nearby village hall and a mosque.

Pertamina said it is trying to extinguish the fire.

Cilacap is one of six Pertamina refineries with a processing capacity of 270,000 barrels a day.

