Scottish Government launches 20-minute neighbourhood consultation

The Scottish Government is seeking views on an initiative designed to ensure the majority of people’s needs can be met within 20 minutes of their home.

So-called 20-minute neighbourhoods were pledged by Nicola Sturgeon in her time as first minister, an initiative carried forward into Humza Yousaf’s time in charge.

If implemented, the plans would mean most people would be able to access key services within a 20-minute journey from their home.

We want to help people to meet their daily needs within a reasonable distance of their homes

Planning minister Joe FitzPatrick – who launched the consultation at the Scottish young planners Network annual conference in Stirling on Thursday – said: “Local living and 20-minute neighbourhood policies will deliver many longstanding ambitions for the planning system by supporting thriving communities and providing multiple benefits for people and the environment.

“We want to help people to meet their daily needs within a reasonable distance of their homes, while helping them to live healthier lives and contributing towards the achievement of our net zero targets.

“We can really get to the heart of what matters to people by working with them to shape our towns and communities of the future.”

While Euan Leitch. the chief executive of the regeneration forum Surf, said: “Surf warmly welcomes additional guidance on how we develop the value of local living and how planning, third and private sectors, public services and our transport systems will deliver this.

“Well maintained, easy to navigate places can be at the heart of community wellbeing and guidance should give communities the assurance that decisions made will improve their sense of control and enhance their quality of life.”

The consultation – which is seeking views on draft guidance drawn up by the Government – will close on July 20.

The proposals, which have been floated in different parts of the world, have been subject to controversy, however, ranging from concerns in the House of Commons from Tory MP Nick Fletcher that it could “cost us our personal freedoms” to conspiracy theories claiming the military would block residents from leaving their local area.