22 February 2022

Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

By The Newsroom
22 February 2022

Mark Lanegan, singer of the grunge band Screaming Trees, has died aged 57.

The musician, also a member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, “passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland”, a statement posted to his Twitter account said.

Describing him as a “beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician”, it said he is “survived by his wife Shelley”.

It added: “No other information is available at this time.”

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood reacted to the news by writing on Twitter: “Aww man, Mark Lanegan.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements as she continues to suffer from Covid symptoms

world news

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

world news

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin is ‘bent on full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine having ‘torn up international law’

world news