‘Sedition has been buried’, King of Jordan says of rift with half-brother

King Abdullah II of Jordan (Yousef Allan/AP)
By The Newsroom
17:28pm, Wed 07 Apr 2021
Jordan’s king has addressed the public feud with his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, portraying it as an attempted “sedition” that caused him shock, anger and pain.

Wednesday’s statement, carried by Jordan TV, marked the first time King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented rift in the royal family which erupted over the weekend.

“I speak to you today as my family and tribesmen … to reassure you that the sedition has been buried,” the statement said.

King Abdullah II laughs with his half brother Prince Hamzah, right, in a picture taken in 2001 (Yousef Allan/AP) (AP)

“The challenge of the last few days was not the hardest or the most dangerous to the stability of our nation, but it was the most painful because those who are party to the sedition were from our own home and from outside it,” he said.

“Nothing can come close to the shock and the pain and anger I felt, as a brother, and head of the Hashemite family and as a leader to this dear people.”

