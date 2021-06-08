See French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during walkabout

By Geoff Teather
15:15pm, Tue 08 Jun 2021
A man slapped President Emmanuel Macron across the face during an official visit in the south-east of France.

In a video widely circulating on social media, the president is seen walking up to a barrier where crowds had gathered to see him on a trip to Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence.

As he leans into the crowd a man suddenly lashes out and catches the president across the face.

Officers immediately rush in as Mr Macron is pulled away to safety.

The words “Down with Macron-ism” are shouted as the president is struck.

Two men were arrested in the wake of the incident, according to French media.

