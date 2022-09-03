Serena Williams dubbed ‘one of the greatest of all time’ after final match
Michelle Obama praised Serena Williams as “one of the greatest athletes of all time” as the tennis superstar played what was likely to be her final professional match.
The former first lady congratulated her friend on her “amazing career” and said Williams would go on to “transform lives” with her talents.
Williams bowed out of the third-round of the US Open tournament on Friday night after losing in three sets to Ajla Tomljanovic.
The tournament is expected to be her last, with her previous victories against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit giving fans hope her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.
But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.
Tributes to the sporting legend flooded in from famous faces including Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, Coco Gauff and Obama.
“Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!” Obama tweeted.
“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.”
“I’m proud of you, my friend—and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”
Woods said it had been “a privilege to watch greatness” following the game.
“[email protected] you’re literally the greatest on and off the court,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”
