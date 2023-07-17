17 July 2023

Several killed after apartment building collapses in Cairo

By The Newsroom
17 July 2023

At least nine people have died after a five-storey apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital.

Rescuers are searching the rubble after the incident in Cairo’s Hadaeq el-Qubbah area, roughly two miles from the city’s centre.

The state-run MENA news agency reported that rescue teams recovered at least nine bodies from under the rubble of the building.

Four survivors were also taken to hospital, and authorities evacuated a neighbouring apartment building, MENA said.

Egypt’s ministry of social solidarity said it would give 60,000 Egyptian pounds (roughly £1,480), to the families of the nine victims.

The ministry also said it would deliver aid to the injured and is monitoring the damage to nearby properties.

Police forces cordoned off the area as rescue teams combed the rubble in search for possible survivors, according to local reports.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen Camilla’s 76th birthday to be marked with gun salute

news

California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heatwave sees global temperatures approach new highs

world news

London's weather, Monday July 17

news