23 July 2022

Several killed in flash floods in southern Iran

By The Newsroom
Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city’s governor Yousef Karegar.

He said rescue teams have saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people are still missing.

A rescue team searches for people missing following the flash floods (Iranian Red Crescent Society/AP) (AP)

Iran’s meteorology department had warned of heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change.

The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

