11 December 2023

Several people seriously hurt after lift crashes to ground on building site

By The Newsroom
11 December 2023

A temporary lift crashed to the ground on a building site in Sweden on Monday, seriously injuring several people, police said.

The construction elevator fell about 66ft with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, north of the capital Stockholm, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.

Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into “work environment violations”.

Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Gary Lineker back in the firing line after criticising Government Rawanda plan

news

Man dies following ‘targeted’ attack on three people

news

Mourners line streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan

world news