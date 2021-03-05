She says, he says: What we already know Meghan and Harry have told Oprah ahead of Sunday’s much-anticipated TV interview

Here are the quotes released so far from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Oprah Winfrey interview:

– Meghan

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

“We’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make.” – on why she agreed to the televised sit-down now.

“As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is … different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes I’m ready to talk’.” – on feeling liberated to say yes to Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan (PA Archive)

“To be able to just make a choice on your own. And just be able to speak for yourself.”

“I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the comms sitting there.” – on not being able to speak to Winfrey privately about an interview before her wedding.

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.” – asked how she felt about the palace hearing her speak her “truth”.

“If that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already.”

– Harry

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.” – about his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry (PA Archive)

“Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

– Oprah Winfrey

“I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, ‘Uh, would you please give me an interview?’ and you said, ‘I’m sorry, it’s not the right time’.” – on asking Meghan for an interview ahead of the royal wedding.

Royal wedding (PA Archive)

“You turned me down nicely and said perhaps there will be another time, when there’s the right time.” – on Meghan saying she might say yes to an interview in the future.

“I just want to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject that’s off-limits.”

“Almost unsurvivable – sounds like there was a breaking point?” – to Meghan

“Were you silent or were you silenced?” – to Meghan.