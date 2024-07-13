13 July 2024

Shots fired at Donald Trump rally: Former president seen with blood on his face

By Jed Leather
13 July 2024

Shots have been fired at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, with the ex-President seemingly injured as blood ran down his face.

Secret service agents stormed the stage to shield him as screams and gasps from the crowd could be heard above the sound of shots being fired.

Trump was then ushered to his car and could be seen defiantly raising his fists to the crowd.

More follows...

