09 June 2023

Silvio Berlusconi ‘readmitted to hospital’ three weeks after release

By The Newsroom
09 June 2023

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to a Milan hospital where he spent 45 days being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukaemia, according to Italian media.

The 86-year-old media mogul was readmitted to San Raffaele Hospital, where he was expected to spend at least one night, Italian news agency LaPresse reported, citing anonymous sources.

Mr Berlusconi was discharged from San Raffaele three weeks ago.

His Forza Italia Party is part of premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition but has no cabinet posts. He holds a seat in the Italian Senate.

