Sinead O’Connor’s remains released to family – reports

Sinead O’Connor’s remains have been released to her family following a post-mortem examination to determine a cause of death, according to reports.

The Irish Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her home in south-east London last week, with her death at the age of 56 being treated as not suspicious.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday that the clerk of the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, John Thompson, has confirmed an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death”.

The newspaper said a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris stated the post-mortem examination report may not be received “for some weeks”.

It added that the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

The news of her death last week sparked a host of tributes from fans and famous faces from across the world, including Scottish singer Annie Lennox who hailed O’Connor as “bold and beautiful” and a “truth teller” in a poetic tribute.

Irish TV presenter Ryan Tubridy spoke to her days prior to her death, saying “she was as kind, powerful, passionate, determined and decent as ever”.

The Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof told a festival crowd in Ireland that the Irish singer had sent him text messages weeks before her death, which were “laden with desperation, despair and sorrow”.

Following her death, her music management company, 67 Management, revealed she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book before her death.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful”, her management added in a note shared on their website.