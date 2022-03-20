20 March 2022

Six people die as ferry sinks near Bangladesh’s capital

By The Newsroom
20 March 2022

Rescuers have recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh’s capital, officials and survivors said.

It was not clear immediately how many are still missing.

Fire Service official Rozina Akhter said they could not determine how many were on board the ferry.

People gather as rescuers try to recover bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people in Narayanganj, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP) (AP)

Local media reported between 30 and 50 people were on the ferry when the collision occurred in Narayanganj, just outside Dhaka.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh mainly because of poor navigation and lax enforcement of traffic rules.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pope condemns ‘senseless massacre’ in Ukraine

world news

Mariupol art school used as bomb shelter destroyed in Russian attack, officials say

world news

Staff replacing sacked P&O Ferries workers face ‘poverty pay’, union claims

news