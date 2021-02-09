Six year-old grabs parents keys and drives truck into nearby house in Arizona

By US Newsroom
15:52pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
A six-year-old child drove a truck into a house causing a gas leak and leaving one person injured.

Police in Glendale, Arizona say the child took his parents' keys and drove the vehicle into a nearby home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene where they found the truck had struck the corner of a home with aerial scene video showing serious damage.

"The child got into the parents' vehicle and started it, reversed it, and drove down the street into a house," police told ABC15.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person in the home suffered minor injuries.

A gas leak occurred at the time of the crash, but lines have since been shut off. Utilities are in the process of being secured.

