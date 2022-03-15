15 March 2022

Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

By The Newsroom
15 March 2022

Spanish officials have issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.

Spain’s national air quality index qualified the capital and large parts of the south-east coast as “extremely unfavourable” – its worst rating.

Many Spaniards awoke to find a layer of red dust covering terraces, streets and cars.

The sky in the capital and other cities was tinged orange.

Emergency authorities have recommended citizens should use face masks if they go outside, and avoid outdoor exercise.

The wave of hot air has also affected the air quality in areas north of Madrid, as far west as in the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

