Socialist Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spain’s PM after amnesty row
Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government.
Socialist leader Mr Sanchez was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him.
The vote came after nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centred almost entirely on a highly controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists that Mr Sanchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again.
Mr Sanchez clinched the support of six smaller parties, allowing him to achieve the majority of lawmakers needed to be re-elected and form another minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.
Spain’s inconclusive national elections on July 23 left a highly fractured parliament. The centre-right Popular Party received the most votes in the elections but failed to get enough support to form a government because of its alliances with the far-right Vox party.
The Socialists finished second with 121 seats but now have the support of the 179 lawmakers following a series of pacts.
It remains to be seen if Mr Sanchez can maintain their support over the next four years.
