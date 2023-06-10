10 June 2023

Somali security forces halt extremists’ attack on Mogadishu hotel – reports

By The Newsroom
10 June 2023

Security forces in Somalia have ended an hours-long extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, state media reported.

There was no immediate word on any deaths at the Pearl Beach hotel.

Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which began on Friday night.

The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.

Witnesses had told The Associated Press that some people were trapped inside the Pearl Beach, which is popular with government officials.

The Lido Beach area is also one of Mogadishu’s most popular.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ex PM Boris Johnson quits as MP as he accuses partygate probe of trying to drive him out

news

Donald Trump indictment: what's he been accused of

news

Boris favourite Nadine Dorries dramatically quits as MP with immediate effect

news