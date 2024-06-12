Some of Hamas’ proposed changes to ceasefire plan workable, some not – Blinken

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said the war in Gaza will go on after Hamas proposed “numerous” changes to an American-backed ceasefire plan – some that he said were “workable”, and some not.

Mr Blinken did not spell out what the changes were. Speaking to reporters in Qatar, he said the US and other mediators will keep trying to “close this deal”.

The top US diplomat is in the region to push a ceasefire proposal with global support that has not been fully embraced by either Israel or Hamas.

The militant group submitted its first official response on Tuesday night, requesting “amendments” to the deal.

Mr Blinken’s comments came as Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired a massive barrage of rockets into northern Israel to avenge the killing of a top commander, further escalating regional tensions.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed ally of Hamas, has traded fire with Israel nearly every day since the eight-month-long Israel-Hamas war began, and says it will only stop if there is a truce in Gaza.

That has raised fears of an even more devastating regional conflagration.

Air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel, and the military said that about 160 projectiles were fired from southern Lebanon, making it one of the largest attacks since the fighting began.

There were no immediate reports of casualties as some were intercepted while others ignited brush fires.

Hezbollah said it fired missiles and rockets at two military bases in retaliation for the killing of Taleb Sami Abdullah, 55.

Known within Hezbollah as Hajj Abu Taleb, he is the most senior commander killed since the fighting began eight months ago.

The Israeli strike destroyed a house where Mr Abdullah and three other officials were meeting, about six miles from the border, late on Tuesday.

A Hezbollah official said Mr Abdullah was in charge of a large part of the Lebanon-Israel front, including the area facing the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, which Hezbollah has repeatedly attacked in recent days, causing fires in the area.

Hamas has expressed support for the broad outline of the deal but wariness over whether Israel would implement its terms.

Spokesman Jihad Taha told the Lebanese news outlet ElNashra that the “amendments” requested by the group include guarantees of a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The group’s official reply to the proposal, which it conveyed to mediators on Tuesday, appeared to be short of outright acceptance but kept negotiations alive.

Qatar and Egypt, which have been key mediators alongside the United States, said they were studying it.

Mr Blinken is on his eighth visit to the region since the start of the war.

The proposal has raised hopes of ending a conflict in which Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza have killed over 37,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, and driven some 80% of the population of 2.3 million from their homes.

Israeli restrictions and ongoing fighting have hindered efforts to bring humanitarian aid to the isolated coastal enclave, fuelling widespread hunger.

Israel launched its campaign after Hamas and other militants stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage.

More than 100 hostages were released during a weeklong cease-fire last year in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Hamas is still holding around 120 hostages, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

The proposal announced by Mr Biden calls for a three-phase plan that would begin with a six-week ceasefire and the release of some hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces would withdraw from populated areas and Palestinian civilians would be allowed to return to their homes.

Phase one also requires the safe distribution of humanitarian assistance “at scale throughout the Gaza Strip”, which Mr Biden said would lead to 600 trucks of aid entering Gaza every day.

At the same time, negotiations would be launched over the second phase, which is to bring “a permanent end to hostilities, in exchange for the release of all other hostages still in Gaza, and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.”

Phase three would launch “a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza and the return of the remains of any deceased hostages still in Gaza to their families”.

The militant group accepted a similar proposal last month that was rejected by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition allies have rejected the latest proposal and have threatened to bring down his government if he ends the war leaving Hamas intact.

But Mr Netanyahu is also under mounting pressure to accept a deal to bring the hostages back. Thousands of Israelis, including families of the hostages, have demonstrated in favour of the US-backed plan.