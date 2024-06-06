Powered By Pixels
06 June 2024

Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

By The Newsroom
06 June 2024

Spain is to ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, its foreign minister has announced.

Spain is the first European country to take the step after South Africa filed its case with the International Court of Justice late last year.

It alleged that Israel was breaching the genocide convention in its military assault which has laid waste to large areas of Gaza.

Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Libya and the Palestinians have already requested to join the case.

The court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire for the enclave. Israel has not complied.

