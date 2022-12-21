(Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)
21 December 2022

Spain records hottest year on record

By The Newsroom
21 December 2022

Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said.

The country’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15C for the first time since records started in 1961.

The four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015, it said.

The service adds that, even with recent rainfalls, Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years.

Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar.

Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year that has favoured explosive wild fires, damaged crop yields and led to water restrictions.

European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news