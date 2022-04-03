Sri Lanka blocks social media as opposition protests over state of emergency

Opposition politicians in Sri Lanka marched in the capital, Colombo, on Sunday, protesting against the president’s move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis.

Internet users in most of Sri Lanka were also unable to access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms on Sunday, after they had been used to organise demonstrations calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, saying he is responsible for the country’s economic woes.

Netblocks, a global internet monitor, confirmed that network data collected from more than 100 vantage points across Sri Lanka showed the restrictions coming into effect across multiple providers from midnight.

Sri Lankans take part in a protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign (Eranga Jayawardena/AP) (AP)

Sri Lanka is under a nationwide curfew from Saturday night until Monday morning after Mr Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and assumed emergency powers at midnight on Friday.

More protests were being planned throughout the country on Sunday, as anger over shortages of essential foods, fuel and long power cuts boiled over.

The emergency declaration by Mr Rajapaksa gives him wide powers to preserve public order, suppress mutiny, riot or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Under the emergency, the president can authorise detentions, seizure of property and search of premises. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.

A Sri Lankan police officer stands in a street as the curfew begins in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP) (AP)

In an apparent move to defy the order, the opposition politicians marched toward Colombo’s main square, shouting slogans and carrying placards that read “Stop Suppression” and “Gota go home” (Gota is a shortened version of the president’s first name).

Armed soldiers and police officers set up barricades on the road leading to the square, which was built to commemorate the country’s independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka faces huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and its struggle to pay for imports has caused a lack of basic supplies.

People wait in long queues for gas, and power is cut for several hours daily because there is not enough fuel to operate power plants and dry weather has sapped hydropower capacity.

Sri Lankans gather at a fuel station in Colombo to buy diesel before the beginning of curfew in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP) (AP)

The island nation’s economic woes have been blamed on a failure of successive governments to diversify exports, instead relying on traditional cash sources like tea, garments and tourism, and on a culture of consuming imported goods.

The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the economy, with the government estimating a loss of 14 billion US dollars (£10.7 billion) in the last two years.

Protesters also point to mismanagement – Sri Lanka has immense foreign debt after borrowing heavily on projects that do not earn money. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around 7 billion dollars (£5.3 billion) for this year alone.

The crisis has hit people from all walks of life. Middle-class professionals and business people who would not normally take part in street protests have been holding nightly rallies with candles and placards in many parts of the country.