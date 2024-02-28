28 February 2024

Strikes halt trains and ferries in Greece one year after rail disaster

By The Newsroom
28 February 2024

Widespread strikes in Greece have halted trains and ferries in protests timed to coincide with the first anniversary of a deadly rail crash.

Greece’s worst rail disaster killed 57 people when a passenger train slammed into an oncoming cargo train in the north.

The tragedy shocked the country, with many of the victims being university students.

Public transport services in Athens were disrupted by Wednesday’s strike as unions pressed demands to further dismantle wage controls imposed during the 2010-2018 financial crisis.

Farmers and university students have also staged anti-government protests in recent weeks.

Flights were unaffected by the strikes after a court declared that protest plans by air traffic controllers were illegal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Reporter at centre of Brendan Rodgers sexism row says she wasn't offended by 'good girl' comment

news

Taylor Swift’s father accused of punching photographer in the face in Sydney

world news

Hijackers threw elderly couple overboard after capturing yacht, police say

world news