An injured passenger is taken to hospital (AP)
07 January 2023

Subway trains collision in Mexico City kills one, injures 16

By The Newsroom
07 January 2023

Two subway trains have collided in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 16, authorities announced.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system, without specifying the cause of the incident.

Ms Sheinbaum said one person was killed and 16 were taken to hospitals for injuries.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry once believed Diana faked her own death

news

Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

tennis

Harry's bombshell claims about sister-in-law Kate Middleton

news