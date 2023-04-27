27 April 2023

Sudanese army and paramilitary rivals accept three-day extension of truce

By The Newsroom
27 April 2023

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a three-day extension to a ceasefire in Sudan.

The Sudanese military had accepted the deal earlier on Thursday.

The truce and its extension were brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia.

The existing truce, which had been due to expire at midnight on Thursday, has not stopped fighting between the two sides but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate hundreds of their citizens by land and sea.

