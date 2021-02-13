Suicide attacker detonates bomb near Somalia’s presidential palace

Somalia Explosion
Somalia Explosion (AP)
By The Newsroom
11:15am, Sat 13 Feb 2021
A suicide bomber has been killed and seven civilians wounded as a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital, police said.

Spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan said the driver defied orders to stop on Saturday morning, and police opened fire as passers-by ran for their lives.

He said more than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in the blast in Mogadishu.

The bombing occurred as Somali politicians argue over how to hold a national election. The vote had been scheduled for February 8, and some argue that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has overstayed his mandate.

He is seeking a second four-year term. More talks on the election crisis are set for Monday.

The al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group based in Somalia often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu, and has threatened to attack the polls.

