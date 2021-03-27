Survivors sought after deadly Egyptian building collapse

Collapsed building in Cairo
Collapsed building in Cairo (AP)
By The Newsroom
10:52am, Sat 27 Mar 2021
At least five people have died and another two dozen were injured after an apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital.

Rescue workers are looking for any survivors trapped under rubble of the nine-storey building in the el-Salam neighbourhood of Cairo.

Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, said at least 24 people were injured and had been taken to hospital.

Egypt Building Collapse (AP)

Police cordoned off the area, and workers were seen using bulldozers to clear away debris.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse.

An engineering committee has been formed to examine the structural integrity of neighbouring buildings, Mr Abdel-Al said.

Egypt

Collapse

AP