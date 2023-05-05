05 May 2023

Suspect arrested after Serbia’s second mass shooting in two days

By The Newsroom
05 May 2023

Serbian police have arrested a man suspected of killing at least eight people and wounding 13 others in the Balkan country’s second mass killing in two days, state television said.

The report said that the man, identified by initials UB, was arrested near the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, about 60 miles south of Belgrade.

There was no immediate confirmation from the police.

Reports of the arrest followed an all-night search by hundreds of officers, who sealed off an area south of Belgrade where the shooting took place late on Thursday.

