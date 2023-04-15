15 April 2023

Sustained firing heard in Sudanese capital amid tensions

15 April 2023

Sustained firing has been heard in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum amid tensions between the military and the country’s powerful paramilitary forces.

The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the Bahri neighbourhood, on Saturday morning.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, as the paramilitary is known, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.

