Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss
By The Newsroom
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses suffered by her party.
Ms Tsai offered her resignation on Saturday evening, a tradition after a major loss, in a short speech in which she also thanked supporters.
She said she will shoulder the responsibility as she had hand-picked candidates in Saturday’s elections.
