26 November 2022

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

By The Newsroom
26 November 2022

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses suffered by her party.

Ms Tsai offered her resignation on Saturday evening, a tradition after a major loss, in a short speech in which she also thanked supporters.

She said she will shoulder the responsibility as she had hand-picked candidates in Saturday’s elections.

